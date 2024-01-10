Efficiency & Environment, Top Stories

France shifts focus: Nuclear over renewables in new Energy Bill

France’s latest Energy Bill has sparked controversy as it prioritises nuclear power over renewables

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Wednesday 10 January 2024
Image: olrat/ Shutterstock

France faces criticism for its new Energy Bill prioritising nuclear power over renewables, omitting specific targets for solar and wind energy.

The proposed legislation, emphasising “energy sovereignty,” reaffirms commitment to nuclear energy, aiming to build six to 14 new reactors.

Article 1 of the proposed bill removes current targets for renewable electricity from the French Energy Code without incorporating the latest EU provisions.

In response to concerns about non-compliance with EU rules, French officials reject the idea that Paris is retracting its commitments to renewable energy.

Critics argue the absence of renewable targets marks a step backwards, despite assurances from the Ministry of Energy Transition that the government will later set the targets itself.

