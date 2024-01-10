Green light for ‘UK’s largest’ hydrogen hub

Cheshire West & Chester Council has approved plans by EET Hydrogen, advancing the establishment of the UK’s largest low carbon hydrogen production hub.

The project, located at the Stanlow Manufacturing Complex in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, includes two plants, HPP1 and HPP2, intended to facilitate the transition of local industrial and power generation businesses to low carbon energy sources.

The hydrogen hub’s primary objective is to contribute to a substantial reduction in the North West’s carbon dioxide emissions, estimated at 2.5 million tonnes annually.

The hydrogen produced at the facility will be utilised by major regional manufacturers, including Essar refinery, Tata Chemicals, Encirc and Pilkington, for the creation of low carbon refining operations, glass, and chemicals manufacturing.

EET Hydrogen plans to execute the development in phases, with the initial plant, HPP1, boasting a 350MW capacity.

The subsequent HPP2 is projected to reach a capacity of 1,000MW – the overall target capacity by 2030 exceeds 4,000MW.

Richard Holden, HPP1 Project Manager at EET Hydrogen, said: “This is the largest low carbon hydrogen project in the UK and one of the most advanced in the world.

“It is a vital piece of the North West’s journey to net zero, underpinning HyNet and providing the opportunity for manufacturers in the region to decarbonise their processes and support UK jobs.”