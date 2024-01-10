The Crown Estate and Exeter Uni collaborate on marine social impact review

The Crown Estate, a national landowner overseeing the seabed in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, has initiated a collaboration with the University of Exeter.

The purpose is to conduct a comprehensive review of social impact assessments in the marine sector, aimed at gaining a deeper understanding of how to enhance social value through various marine activities.

Managing leasing processes for diverse marine industries, including offshore wind, carbon capture, tidal and wave energy, as well as aquaculture, The Crown Estate acknowledges the potential of these processes to generate social value for coastal communities.

Caroline Price, Interim Head of Nature and Environment, The Crown Estate, said: “In our role as manager of the seabed, our ambition is to create financial, environmental and social value for the country.

“From floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea to growing investments in marine nature recovery projects, there is a wealth of new coastal activity that can offer real opportunities to deliver social value for coastal communities.”

Dr Pamela Buchan, marine social scientist and ACCESS Network Leadership College Fellow, the University of Exeter, said: “In the UK, impact assessments in marine sectors have a strong focus on environmental impacts and the socio-economic benefits of marine developments.

“However, both marine developments and their shoreside infrastructure can have a wide range of potential social impacts, particularly on their nearby coastal communities.”