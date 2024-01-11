Consultation launched for Springwell solar farm

In North Kesteven, Lincolnshire, the Springwell Solar Farm is currently in the second stage of public consultation.

The proposed solar farm, located between Lincoln and Sleaford, aims to generate clean energy, potentially powering over 180,000 homes annually.

The updated plans for the project have been revised based on community feedback and stakeholder engagement.

Changes include a reduced footprint for solar panels, with more than half of the site designated for ecological preservation and agricultural use.

Other features of the updated plans include the inclusion of 8.6 kilometres of permissive footpaths, providing an opportunity for residents to explore and connect with the surroundings.

The proposals introduce a community benefit fund, allocating £400 per megawatt of installed capacity for local projects.

The public consultation period will run for six weeks until 22nd February.

EDF Renewables UK’s Director of Storage, Solar and Private Wire Matthew Boulton said: “Community input has already helped to inform our plans for Springwell and will continue to

play a very important part in helping us refine our proposals before we submit our DCO

application.”