Britain to build new nuclear power station

The power station will reportedly have capacity to power as many as six million homes

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 11 January 2024
Image: Shutterstock

The government is currently considering plans to build a nuclear power station with the capacity to power as many as six million homes.

This is part of a new strategy unveiled today by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

The new “nuclear roadmap” includes plans to build a new power station as big as Hinkley C and Sizewell C.

The UK aims to increase nuclear power generation by up to four times to 24GW by 2050, enough to provide a quarter of the UK’s electricity needs.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Nuclear is the perfect antidote to the energy challenges facing Britain – it’s green, cheaper in the long term and will ensure the UK’s energy security for the long term.”

Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Claire Coutinho said: “We’re making the biggest investment in domestic nuclear energy in 70 years.

“Our £300 million plan to produce advanced nuclear fuel in the UK will supply nuclear plants at home and overseas – further weakening the Kremlin’s grip on global energy markets.”

