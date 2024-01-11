Brits missing opportunity to save on heating bills

With the ongoing cold weather, recent research conducted by British Gas and smart home expert Hive, indicates that a notable portion, specifically 27%, of households lack awareness regarding their winter heating expenses.

Additionally, almost half of the surveyed individuals, nearly 49%, have not established a budget for managing their heating costs.

Concerns about energy bills are prevalent among 30% of respondents, given the persisting cold and wet weather conditions.

A noteworthy 25% of individuals admit to not having financial control over their heating expenses.

The study also reveals that over one-third, almost 35%, of surveyed individuals manually control their home heating without the use of thermostats or smart heating technology.

This manual approach may potentially result in increased system usage and subsequently higher bills.