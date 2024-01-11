Finance & Markets, Top Stories

Brits missing opportunity to save on heating bills

Nearly half of Brits haven’t set a budget for managing heating costs, according to a survey

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
More Articles
Thursday 11 January 2024
Image: Shutterstock

With the ongoing cold weather, recent research conducted by British Gas and smart home expert  Hive, indicates that a notable portion, specifically 27%, of households lack awareness regarding their winter heating expenses.

Additionally, almost half of the surveyed individuals, nearly 49%, have not established a budget for managing their heating costs.

Concerns about energy bills are prevalent among 30% of respondents, given the persisting cold and wet weather conditions.

A noteworthy 25% of individuals admit to not having financial control over their heating expenses.

The study also reveals that over one-third, almost 35%, of surveyed individuals manually control their home heating without the use of thermostats or smart heating technology.

This manual approach may potentially result in increased system usage and subsequently higher bills.

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Popular Posts

Latest Podcast