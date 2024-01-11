Nearly 2.4m electricity smart meter installations recorded in 2023

The momentum of electricity smart meter installations in the UK continued in 2023, with more than 2.4 million installations recorded throughout the year.

This figure marked a slight increase from the 2.37 million installations in 2022 and only a marginal dip from the 2021 numbers.

Breaking down the data for December 2023, the month recorded 170,000 installations.

While this represented a 25% decrease from the preceding month, it still showcased an 8% rise compared to the same period in the previous year.

Since ElectraLink began tracking the rollout in 2012, a cumulative total of 22.25 million smart meter installations have been documented.

According to the latest report from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), as of September 2023, there were a total of 33.9 million active smart and advanced meters in Britain, encompassing both gas and electricity meters.

Examining the regional breakdown for December 2023, the usual leaders maintained their positions.

East England led with 21,000 installations, followed by Southern England with 19,000 and the East Midlands with 16,000.