Energy industry responds to nuclear roadmap

The recently unveiled Nuclear Roadmap by the government has triggered diverse responses from key figures in the energy sector.

Tom Greatrex, Chief Executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, welcomed the Nuclear Roadmap, particularly praising the commitment to explore large scale projects alongside small modular reactors.

Mr Greatrex stressed the importance of both large and small nuclear developments for energy security and achieving net zero targets.

Tom Greatrex said: “Nuclear is an integral part of the UK’s route to energy security and decarbonisation with economic activity, jobs and growth across the country.

“Following this roadmap, at pace and with focus, will enable the most effective and efficient delivery of that vital capacity. To that end, we keenly await GBN’s announcement on the successful winners of the SMR competition and the swift launch of the UK Green Taxonomy consultation.”

Dr Doug Parr, Chief Scientist for Greenpeace UK, expressed scepticism about the government’s persistent push for nuclear energy.

Dr Parr said: “This vague, aspirational announcement with it’s unevidenced claims of cheap energy is unlikely to change their minds when there are real reactors overshooting their massive construction budgets and showing them the truth.

“But it will cause anxiety amongst communities who may be fingered as potential sites for new reactors, and it will cause more confusion, uncertainty and delay over the investment we need in the real solutions; renewable energy, efficiency and an upgraded grid.”

Andy Prendergast, GMB National Secretary, took a different stance, asserting that nuclear power is crucial for achieving the UK’s net zero goals.

Mr Prendergast said: “Nuclear power is utterly essential to the UK’s energy mix. “Without new nuclear, there can be no net zero; it’s as simple as that.

“Decades of dithering and failure have left our country’s nuclear capacity in tatters – all but one nuclear power station is due to be switched off by 2030.

“This means the UK is hugely dependent on oil and gas imports from overseas, with all the dangers that entails.”