UK turns to last coal plant amid Arctic blast for electricity boost

Amidst a cold spell, the UK heavily relies on its final coal power plant, Ratcliffe-on-Soar, contributing 3.4% to the nation’s electricity production on Monday, marking its busiest week in at least a year.

Recent figures show increased dependence on coal, notably above average levels throughout the year. Forecasts predict low temperatures, heightening electricity demand.

While Monday saw grid pressure relief due to wind power, the National Grid Electricity System Operator may incentivise families to reduce electricity usage if needed.

Unlike last winter, only Ratcliffe-on-Soar remains operational, prompting contingency measures such as payments to households to manage demand during peak times.