UK approves Drax BECCS planning application

The UK Government has approved Drax Power Station‘s plans to convert two biomass units to bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS).

Energy Live News reported that the decision on Drax Power Station’s BECCS project had been looming and was expected to be announced this week.”

The Drax Group’s investment in the BECCS project is contingent upon support from the UK Government.

Drax Group aims to source up to 80% of the materials and services needed for BECCS development from British businesses.

Will Gardiner, Chief Executive Officer of Drax Group, said: “The DCO approval is another milestone in the development of our BECCS plans and demonstrates both the continued role that Drax Power Station has in delivering UK energy security and the critical role it could have in delivering large scale carbon dioxide removals to meet net zero targets.

“We look forward to working with our supply chain and other partners over the coming years on the project which, when fully operational, will deliver secure renewable power and approximately eight million tonnes of carbon dioxide removals per year.”

The final investment call is set for 2027.