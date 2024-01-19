Energy supplier unveils tariff £150 below Ofgem’s price cap

Utility Warehouse has recently launched a new fixed energy tariff, named “Fixed Saver 12”.

The tariff enables customers to secure their energy rates for the next 12 months at £1,778, which is £150 below the current January price cap.

This fixed tariff is open to both new and existing customers.

To enroll, customers are required to take energy and switch at least two of their existing services, including broadband, mobile, or insurance to Utility Warehouse.

The company currently serves over 950,000 households, providing more than three million services.