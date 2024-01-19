Poo power: Thames Water turns waste to heat homes

Thames Water has successfully implemented a gas-to-grid project at its Mogden Sewage Treatment Works (STW).

The initiative involves the conversion of sewage sludge into biomethane, which is then utilised to heat approximately 4,000 homes in West London.

Mogden STW, serving more than two million customers and being the third-largest STW in the UK, has the potential to supply gas to homes in West London,

The gas-to-grid plant, managed by gas supplier SGN, filters scrubs and compresses biogas to export quality, making it suitable for cooking and heating.

Councillor Katherine Dunne, Deputy Leader of Hounslow Council and Cabinet Member for Climate, Environment and Transport said: “The Mogden Sewage Treatment Works upgrade will reduce carbon emissions from the plant and is another positive step on Hounslow’s Pathway to net zero.”