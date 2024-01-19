Ofgem warns: PPM customers left behind in smart meter race

Ofgem has issued a notice to energy suppliers concerning the pace of smart meter installations for prepayment customers and those using Radio Teleswitch (RTS) technology.

The letter, signed by Melissa Giordano, Deputy Director for Retail Systems and Processes, highlights concerns about the slower progress in these installations compared to standard credit smart meters.

While over 60% of UK homes have smart meters, the installation rate for prepayment customers is less than 50% for some major suppliers.

The energy regulator emphasises the need for an accelerated rollout to ensure broader access to the benefits of smart meters for all consumers.

A spokesperson for Ofgem said: “Smart meters bring immediate benefits for customers, helping them to access more competitive tariffs. It also makes it easier for suppliers to spot when households might be struggling with bills and offer support such as emergency credit.

“We have written to suppliers to raise our concerns about the slower progress of installations for smart prepayment meters, and the potential impact of that on vulnerable households.”