Google invests £1bn in UK data centre with heat recovery

Google has recently revealed plans to invest $1 billion (£790m) in the construction of a new data centre in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, UK.

The 33-acre facility is intended to support Google Cloud services and ensure reliable digital services for users in the UK.

The tech giant aims to deploy an air-based cooling solution and implement off-site heat recovery as part of its sustainability efforts.

The new data centre is expected to generate construction and technical jobs within the local community.

The company emphasises its ongoing commitment to the UK, highlighting previous investments in office developments, research collaborations and subsea cable infrastructure.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Foreign investment creates jobs and grows all regions of our economy and investments like this will help to drive growth in the decade ahead. I will continue to back businesses to invest and innovate here in the UK.”