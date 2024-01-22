ESO reveals ‘Future System Operator’s name

The Energy System Operator (ESO) has officially disclosed the name of the forthcoming National Energy System Operator (NESO), a crucial component of the Energy Act enacted last Autumn.

Scheduled to be operational in Summer 2024, NESO, as a public corporation, will serve as an independent and impartial entity responsible for coordinating the entire energy system.

It will play a pivotal role in assessing connections between energy vectors and their impact on the broader system.

NESO’s mandate encompasses the planning of Britain’s electricity and gas networks, alongside the operation of the electricity system.

Fintan Slye, Executive Director, ESO said: “We are continuing to deliver on our core role of energy security, affordability, and sustainability as ESO today, and to transform elements of the business to ensure we are ready to take on new accountabilities as the NESO later this year.”

Graham Stuart, Minister for Energy Security and Net Zero, said: “Creating a new public energy body will ensure consumers can access a secure, affordable and decarbonised energy supply for the long term.”

Akshay Kaul, Director General for Infrastructure at Ofgem, said: “This new NESO will drive forward net zero across both the electricity and gas systems, operating a ‘whole system’ approach. It will hold responsibilities in operations, strategic network planning, long term forecasting and market strategy, and will deliver these roles while maintaining energy security and minimising costs for consumers.”