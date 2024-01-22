Storm Isha powers more than half of Britain

The impact of Storm Isha has been significant, contributing to the generation of 54% of UK electricity but also causing widespread power disruptions across the region.

More than 40,000 households in Northern Ireland experienced power outages, a number that reduced from a peak of 53,000.

Scotland and Cumbria also faced challenges, with 1,000 and 8,000 homes without power, respectively.

Electricity North West has estimated a restoration time of 5pm on Tuesday, considering it a worst-case scenario.

In the Republic of Ireland, more than 170,000 properties were affected by power cuts.

The UK’s energy network operators managed to reconnect approximately 323,000 customers who lost power due to storm damage, deploying field staff and technicians and utilising helicopters and drones for swift assessments.

Lawrence Slade, Chief Executive of Energy Networks Association, said: “Thousands of field staff and technicians have already reconnected around 323,000 customers who lost power due to storm damage and they are continuing to work to reconnect customers still affected as quickly and safely as possible.

“Where conditions allow today, we will be using helicopters and drones to speed up damage assessments and deploy engineers quickly to where they are needed most, fixing damage and getting people reconnected.”