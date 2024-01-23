Camden launches scheme to help local businesses save energy

Camden Council, in partnership with The Camden Climate Alliance, has introduced a new initiative to help local businesses reduce energy consumption, save costs and decrease carbon dioxide emissions.

Nearly 60% of carbon emissions in Camden are attributed to how businesses power their buildings.

Rising energy prices and ongoing post-pandemic challenges have affected the cost of doing business, making support crucial for businesses to address these issues.

The initiative has already assisted 46 businesses from the Camden Climate Alliance and 20 businesses affiliated with the Fitzrovia Partnership in enhancing the energy efficiency of their buildings.

Among the participants, 10 businesses reported reductions in energy consumption, with five surpassing their 10% energy reduction target.

Councillor Adam Harrison, Cabinet member for a Sustainable Camden, said: “If Camden is to play its part in tackling the climate crisis, everyone living and working in the borough will need to become increasingly aware of the impact they are having and reorientate their activities to cut carbon wherever possible.”