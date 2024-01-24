Octopus’ Kraken acquires Berlin startup

Kraken, the technology arm of Octopus Energy, has announced its acquisition of Berlin-based tech startup Kwest.

Integrating Kwest’s workflow platform into Kraken’s technology stack is anticipated to streamline the installation of clean technologies such as heat pumps and smart meters across Germany.

The addition of Kwest’s team to Kraken’s global workforce will also lead to the establishment of a new development hub in Berlin.

Greg Jackson, Founder of Octopus Energy Group, commented: “Cutting edge energy technology like Kraken is going to be the key driver of a cheaper, greener future and our only chance at hitting important net zero targets.

“Kraken currently works across 12 European countries, with 54 million contracted accounts around the globe. With Kwest’s team and platform added to the stack we will now be able to supercharge the installation of clean, green home energy tech across the world.”

Robin Dechant, Founder of Kwest commented: “By merging our efforts with Kraken’s innovative approach, we can speed up the energy transition on a global scale. As we’re celebrating this milestone with our team, it’s clear how excited everyone is for the next phase of home energy installation, enabled by our tech.”