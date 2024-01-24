NAO: Government fails to ensure biomass sustainability in £20bn support

A National Audit Office (NAO) report highlights government shortcomings in ensuring the sustainability of biomass businesses, despite providing over £20 billion in support.

While biomass comprises 11% of the UK’s electricity generation, the NAO asserts that the government’s approach lacks evaluation, potentially jeopardising net zero ambitions.

The report calls for improved assurance and transparency in sustainability requirements, urging the government to review and allocate adequate resources for effective oversight.

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said: “If biomass is going to play a key role in the transition to net zero, the government needs to be confident that the industry is meeting high sustainability standards.

“However, the government has been unable to demonstrate its current assurances are adequate to provide confidence in this regard.

“Government must review the assurance arrangements for these schemes, including ensuring that it has provided adequate resources to give it assurance over the billions of pounds involved.”

A Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson told Energy Live News: “We welcome the NAO’s report, which found no evidence of firms not complying with our stringent sustainability criteria, which are in line with internationally-recognised standards.

“As set out in the Biomass Strategy, we will be consulting later this year on how we can go further than our peers.

“Biomass will provide a key role in a more secure, clean energy sector. It delivered around 9 per cent of the UK’s total energy supply in 2022, with generators only legally receiving subsidies if they prove they have complied with our strict rules.

“The Climate Change Committee has acknowledged that achieving net zero is dependent on solutions like Bioenergy with carbon capture and storage, which will help offset emissions from other industries.”