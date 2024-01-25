Ofgem consults on Elexon ownership changes

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, along with Ofgem, has released a joint statutory consultation on updated electricity supply and generation licence conditions.

This step supports the implementation of new ownership arrangements for Elexon.

The consultation, open until 21st February, draws on responses from prior discussions and decisions related to Elexon’s ownership.

In July 2022, a joint consultation on the future ownership of Elexon was published, following the decision in April 2022 to establish the Future System Operator.

The subsequent decision in March 2023 outlined that Elexon would remain in industry ownership, with shares initially transferred to the 13 licensed Balancing and Settlement Code (BSC) funding parties with over a 2% funding share as of 1st January 2023.

These policies would be supported by proposed licence and code changes.

In September 2023, a consultation was released on new supply and generation licence conditions to facilitate the implementation of the decision on Elexon’s future ownership.

Simultaneously, Elexon conducted an informal consultation on changes to the Balancing and Settlement Code, addressing aspects of Elexon ownership such as shareholder rights and responsibilities, share allocation and transfer management and liability treatment.