New Scottish battery aims to slash wasted wind energy

Zenobē has commenced the construction of the Kilmarnock South battery project.

Part of a £750 million initiative, the project, set to be operational by late 2025, aligns with Zenobē’s strategy to maximise renewables and address the issue of wasted wind energy.

Anticipated to contribute to savings of up to £1 billion in energy costs for households over the next 15 years, the project focuses on reducing energy system inefficiencies.

The Kilmarnock South project follows the launch of Zenobē’s 50MW grid-connected battery in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, in November, strategically positioned to harness Scotland’s offshore wind generation.

The battery is estimated to power 130,000 homes for two hours, utilising surplus wind power that would otherwise go to waste.

Selected suppliers for the project include SMA Solar Technology AG, Wärtsilä, Omexom and GE Grid Solutions.