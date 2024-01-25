Scotland’s £500m offshore wind boost

Scotland‘s offshore wind programme is making progress as three projects, valued at around £500 million, move to Stage 2 of the Strategic Investment Model (SIM) process.

First Minister Humza Yousaf announced the Scottish Renewables and Offshore Wind Conference in Glasgow.

The SIM aims to drive growth in the offshore wind supply chain through collaboration among developers, the Scottish Government, enterprise agencies and Crown Estate Scotland.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “There are moments when certain industries can stand confident that when they look ahead, they will see a future in which they play a pivotal role in securing the wealth and wellbeing of a nation – Scotland’s offshore industry is at that moment.

“Together, we can create the right conditions to attract investment, build the supply chain, recruit and deliver the infrastructure needed to ensure that these projects will thrive.”