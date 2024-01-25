UK’s largest train operator aims to wipe out carbon footprint

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), the UK’s largest train operator, has launched a roadmap to achieve carbon ‘net zero’ for all its energy needs by 2050.

GTR’s carbon footprint is already minimal, with nearly 97% of its services powered by electric trains, which also regenerate energy during braking.

The Net Zero Strategy outlines initiatives such as replacing diesel trains with electric or battery-powered units, installing solar panels on train depot rooftops, and adopting zero carbon systems to further reduce the carbon footprint.

Jason Brooker, Head of Environment at GTR, said: “We’re in the middle of a climate crisis and everyone has a job to do to minimise their carbon footprint.

“Our electric trains are already the most sustainable way to get around on public transport but as the UK’s largest operator, we want our customers to know that we’re committed to doing even more.

“This raft of initiatives will cut our carbon footprint still further in the short to medium term and in the long-term help eradicate it altogether.”