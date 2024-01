Octopus Energy aims to complete the migration of all Bulb customers by June.

The company has successfully migrated 2.2 million Bulb accounts and completed migrations for Origin Energy and E.ON, resulting in a significant increase in contracted annual recurring revenue from £80 million to £127 million, representing a 59% growth.

On Saturday, Octopus Energy, part of the Octopus Energy Group, revealed its financial results for the fiscal year 2022-2023, concluding on 30th April 2023.