Eco activists throw soup at Mona Lisa in Paris

In an unusual demonstration at the Louvre in Paris, France, climate activists threw soup at the Mona Lisa painting.

The 16th-century masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci, housed behind bulletproof glass, is unlikely to have sustained damage.

The activists, captured in a video, stood in front of the artwork, demanding improved food systems for health and sustainability, declaring that “our agricultural system is sick.”

A few months ago, in November, the Metropolitan Police arrested two activists associated with the Just Stop Oil group, accusing them of breaking the protective glass shielding the Rokeby Venus painting at the National Gallery in London.