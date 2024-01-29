UK energy production drops

The latest provisional monthly statistics reveal a 9.4% reduction in the UK’s energy production, with declines in all fuels except coal, bioenergy and waste, solar and hydro.

In electricity generation by major power producers, there is a 13% decline overall, marked by a 27% increase in coal, a 25% decrease in gas, a 5.4% drop in renewables and a 1% decrease in nuclear.

Renewables accounted for 44.0% of electricity generation by Major Power Producers, with gas at 36.7%, nuclear at 16.4% and coal at 2.1%.

The UK’s low carbon share of electricity generation rose to 60.4%, reflecting a 5.3% increase, while the fossil fuel share decreased by the same margin to 39.0%.