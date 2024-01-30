Drax launches new business unit for carbon removals

Drax plans to launch an independent business unit with a global focus on large scale carbon removals.

The unit, headquartered in Houston, in the US, will manage the development of new Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS) plants, aiming to remove at least six million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide annually.

In the UK, the government recently granted planning approval for Drax’s initiative to implement BECCS at its Power Station in Yorkshire.

Will Gardiner, Drax Group Chief Executive Officer, said: “The creation of this business brings to life years of hard work by many outstanding people across our group and marks another step in Drax’s journey to enable a zero carbon, lower cost energy future.”

Senior energy infrastructure expert Laurie Fitzmaurice said: “I am delighted to have been asked to lead Drax’s new US-based business at such a crucial point in the growth of the carbon removals industry.

“We have enormous potential to play a significant role in tackling climate change and improving the lives of millions of people across the world.”