Aggreko acquires RenEnergy

Global energy solutions leader Aggreko has completed the acquisition of RenEnergy, a UK and South African company specialising in commercial and industrial solar energy solutions.

This acquisition aligns with Aggreko’s aim to expand in the renewable energy sector and utilize RenEnergy’s expertise.

The move seeks to enhance the delivery of renewable energy solutions and support clients during the industry’s transition to sustainable sources.

RenEnergy will maintain its brand identity and both leadership teams express optimism about the collaboration.

The transaction received advisory support from FRP Corporate Finance, Mills & Reeve, Deloitte and DLA Piper.