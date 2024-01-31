Veolia hits 2GW in flexible power

Veolia has achieved the milestone of managing more than 2GW of flexible electrical power across nearly 10,000 sites in Europe.

The company aims to accelerate its efforts, targeting 3GW of flexible power by 2030 to balance grid demand and intermittent production.

The International Energy Agency estimates a tenfold increase in the need for flexible assets worldwide by 2030, driven by the growth of over 500GW in Europe from PV and wind.

Estelle Brachlianoff, Veolia’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “Intelligent energy management is an essential pillar in the ecological transformation of our energy systems.

“With electrical flexibility, the challenge of energy reduction transforms into both an ecological and economic opportunity. At Veolia, we consider electrical flexibility a resilient solution for a smart energy transition within territories.”