Drax secures biomass shipping deal

Drax has chosen Peel Ports Logistics as its new shipping agency service provider for biomass vessels entering the Port of Liverpool.

The deal involves the arrival of approximately 50 vessels annually, each carrying up to 50,000 tonnes of biomass for Drax Power Station.

Peel Ports Logistics will provide comprehensive services, including logistics support, crew assistance and customs clearance.

Mark Gibbens, Head of Logistics at Drax, said: “The biomass brought ashore at ports such as Liverpool strengthens the UK’s national energy security and supports thousands of jobs right across the country.”