Drax secures biomass shipping deal

Peel Ports Logistics has secured a deal with Drax to become the shipping agency service provider for biomass vessels arriving in Liverpool

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
Thursday 1 February 2024
Drax has chosen Peel Ports Logistics as its new shipping agency service provider for biomass vessels entering the Port of Liverpool.

The deal involves the arrival of approximately 50 vessels annually, each carrying up to 50,000 tonnes of biomass for Drax Power Station.

Peel Ports Logistics will provide comprehensive services, including logistics support, crew assistance and customs clearance.

Mark Gibbens, Head of Logistics at Drax, said: “The biomass brought ashore at ports such as Liverpool strengthens the UK’s national energy security and supports thousands of jobs right across the country.”

