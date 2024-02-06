Government urged to accelerate EV strategy

A House of Lords committee report released today has underscored the necessity for swift action from the government to facilitate the transition to electric vehicles (EVs) to meet net zero targets.

Titled ‘EV Strategy: Rapid Recharge Needed,’ the report highlights challenges such as high purchase costs, inadequate charging infrastructure and inconsistent messaging, which could impede public adoption of EVs.

While acknowledging positive steps like the ZEV mandate and investments in the car manufacturing industry, the report urges the government to address disparities in upfront costs and consider targeted grants to incentivise EV purchases.

Recommendations also include measures to instil consumer confidence, accelerate charging infrastructure rollout and support industry innovation.

Baroness Parminter, Chair of the inquiry, said: “Surface transport is the UK’s highest emitting sector for carbon dioxide, with passenger cars responsible for over half those emissions.

“The evidence we received shows the government must do more – and quickly – to get people to adopt EVs. If it fails to heed our recommendations the UK won’t reap the significant benefits of better air quality and will lag in the slow lane for tackling climate change.“