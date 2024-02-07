MPs to be told about “grid delay farce”

MPs are poised to hear alarming testimony regarding the deteriorating state of grid connection delays, as Solar Energy UK prepares to address the issue before them.

The renewable energy industry is grappling with mounting frustration over the protracted wait times for connecting projects to the grid, raising concerns about the feasibility of delivering power to consumers in a timely manner.

A recent estimate by grid consultancy Roadnight Taylor suggests grid connection queues, spanning both low and high voltage, reach a staggering 500GW.

The prolonged waiting periods for grid connections pose significant hurdles for renewable energy projects, according to Solar Energy UK.