Scottish wind farm revamp gets go-ahead

Scottish officials have approved the redesign of a farm in Nairnshire, enabling RES to revamp its wind turbine project.

The revised plan, featuring 16 turbines instead of the originally proposed 20, received the green light.

RES anticipates the project will inject around £4.4 million into the local economy, primarily through job creation and the utilisation of local services during construction and initial operation phases.

Craig Smith, Project Manager for RES, commented: “Cairn Duhie is an excellent site for a wind farm and we’ve worked hard to carefully design an optimised scheme that maximises the volume of low cost renewable energy that can be generated, for the benefit of consumers.”