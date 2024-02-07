Equinor reports £9.4bn in annual profits

Equinor, a Norwegian oil and gas producer, reported annual profits of £9.4 billion, surpassing expectations in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Despite a slight dip in operating profit compared to the previous year, Equinor’s adjusted earnings before tax for October-December stood at $8.6 billion (£6.8bn), exceeding analyst predictions of $8.4 billion (£6.6bn).

This performance, however, comes against a backdrop of lower energy prices.

Chief Executive Officer Anders Opedal said in a statement: “We expect to grow our cash flow and sustain competitive returns.”