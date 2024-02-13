Peterborough Hospital secures £3.75m for LED upgrade

Peterborough City Hospital is getting £3.75 million to switch its lights to LED bulbs, which will save energy and cut costs.

The plan is to install 15,765 LED bulbs throughout the hospital to reduce lighting expenses and carbon dioxide emissions.

The initiative has been proposed by the Trust’s Estates and Facilities Team and awarded by the NHS National Energy Efficiency Fund.

David Moss, Director of Estates and Facilities for the Trust that runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford and Rutland Hospitals, said: “This is the first major project in our green plan for all our hospital sites.

“As we redevelop our Stamford and Hinchingbrooke sites over the next few years, we plan to switch to LED lighting there, too.

“We are working with our staff to look at other ways to save energy without impacting our patients’ care and experience. We aspire to head towards net zero in line with the NHS as a whole.”