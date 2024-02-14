Nearly 90% of UK homes covered by Energy UK’s Vulnerability Commitment

Over 90% of UK homes are now covered by suppliers signed up to Energy UK’s Vulnerability Commitment, with Utilita recently joining the ranks of 12 other energy providers dedicated to improving support for vulnerable customers.

Launched in 2020, the Vulnerability Commitment, an initiative spearheaded by Energy UK, aims to elevate supplier standards beyond existing obligations.

Under the Commitment, companies share best practices and learn from each other to better assist those in need.

Amidst a prolonged period of high energy bills, ensuring easy access to necessary support from suppliers has become increasingly crucial for customers.

Louise Walsh, Chief Customer Contact Officer at Utilita, said: “We are deeply committed to supporting our customers and have provided £160m in financial assistance to help them through the cost of living crisis.”

Steve Crabb, Chair of the Vulnerability Commitment, said: “This takes us even closer to our goal of getting 100% of British households under the protection of the commitment.

“This winter has been the toughest yet for many energy customers – we’d like to see every household in Britain benefit from the protection of the Energy UK Vulnerability Commitment.”