Southern Water: Customer data affected by cyber attack

Southern Water has confirmed that data from a limited section of its server network was stolen and is now at risk due to an unauthorised breach of its IT systems.

Initial assessments suggest that personal data of some customers, as well as current and former employees, may be affected.

The incident came to light during an ongoing investigation into suspicious activities.

Expressing regret over the situation, the company assured customers that they are actively collaborating with expert technical advisors to ascertain the extent of the data breach.

To monitor potential data leaks, Southern Water has enlisted the services of leading independent cybersecurity specialists, who have not found any new evidence of the stolen data being published online since the company’s identification on a cyber criminals’ website on 22nd January 2024.

Regular updates will be provided on Southern Water’s website and social media platforms as more information becomes available.