SSE Renewables begins construction of first Spanish onshore wind farm

SSE Renewables has initiated construction on the circa 64MW Jubera onshore wind farm in Spain’s La Rioja region, marking the company’s first onshore wind farm in the country.

The project, situated in Santa Engracia del Jubera, is part of SSE’s portfolio of late stage development projects in Spain, totalling 320MW.

The wind farm, expected to take up to two years to complete, will feature 11 Nordex turbines and is anticipated to support over 200 full-time direct and indirect construction jobs.

Once operational, it is projected to generate renewable energy for around 55,000 homes annually and offset approximately 34,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year, contributing to Spain’s 2030 renewable energy targets.

Juan Barreiro, Managing Director of SSE Renewables in Spain, said: “Our goal is to be a key player in Spain and to lead the net zero transition through the development, investment, construction and operation of renewable energies.

“We expect this project in La Rioja to be the first of many for the company in the country.”