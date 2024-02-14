New Alyth substation powers up

After nearly three years of construction, SSEN Transmission marks a milestone with the energisation of the new Alyth Substation.

Developed in collaboration with principal contractor Siemens BAM, the £86 million project is expected to boost the transmission network to accommodate increased renewable energy generation in Scotland.

Designed with an operating capacity of 275kV expandable to 400kV in the future, the substation aims to enhance the grid‘s capacity and support the connection of new renewable generation.

Throughout construction, environmental impacts were carefully managed, resulting in ecological improvements, including a 50% increase in biodiversity on-site.

SSEN Transmission Project Manager Muhammad Usman Faisal said: “The energisation of the Alyth Substation marks a significant achievement in the lifespan of this project.

“It enhances the north-to-south power transfer capacity of our network, which not only helps us significantly to deliver a network for net zero emissions but in turn improves our network’s operability, reliability and safety.”