UK considers heat pump and EV charger rule changes

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities has launched an eight-week consultation seeking feedback on potential changes to rules governing the installation of heat pumps and electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

The consultation proposes removing the requirement that heat pumps must be at least one metre from the property boundary, citing advancements in technology that have significantly reduced noise levels.

Additionally, the government is considering amendments to permitted development rights for EV charging outlets, including the allowance of equipment housing or storage cabinets.

These measures aim to provide greater flexibility for households and businesses looking to adopt clean energy solutions.