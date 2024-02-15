Medieval Glasgow church goes green with River Clyde energy boost

Govan Heritage Trust, custodians of Govan Old Church and the historic Govan Stones has secured a £150,000 grant from SP Energy Networks’ Net Zero Fund to transition to clean energy.

The installation of a river source heat pump at the Grade A listed building, situated on the banks of the River Clyde, is anticipated to slash carbon dioxide emissions by 93% and reduce energy bills by 20%.

The initiative, part of SP Energy Networks’ commitment to supporting vulnerable communities in Central and Southern Scotland on their journey to net zero emissions, marks a significant step towards sustainability for this medieval site.

Pat Cassidy, a Trustee of Govan Heritage Trust said: “The Govan Stones are one of Scotland’s most remarkable historic artefacts and the church itself has become a landmark in the local community.

“This funding will allow us to make much-needed improvements to our current infrastructure.

“Not only will we be able to lower our emissions, but we’ll also benefit from a significant saving on our energy bills and be able to focus on the renovations and provide an affordable meeting space for local groups, charities, and organisations to use.”