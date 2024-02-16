Unite calls for public ownership over Centrica profits

Unite’s General Secretary Sharon Graham has called for public ownership in response to Centrica’s latest full-year results.

Centrica, the owner of British Gas, has reported an increase in profits despite escalating energy bills.

Unite’s General Secretary Sharon Graham said: “British Gas owner Centrica is still raking in astonishingly high profits off the back of exorbitant energy bills that are nearly double what they were three years ago.

“There is no point beating around the bush: The only way to stop households and businesses being ripped off by the profiteers in our energy supply chain is public ownership.

“It is an absolutely affordable option that would protect the national interest. Our politicians need to decide whose side they are on and make the right choices.”