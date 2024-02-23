GridBeyond secures ‘record’ T-1 Capacity Market position

GridBeyond has secured 254MW in the recent T-1 Capacity Market auction for £35.79/kW/year, marking the largest position for demand side response.

Established in 2014, the Capacity Market serves as a government mechanism to ensure electricity supply meets demand by compensating providers for making supplies available at short notice.

The auction, held on 20th February, saw a clearing price of £35.79/kW.

The awarded capacity spans various sources, including gas, demand side response, battery storage, nuclear and other sources.

A total of 7639.609MW has been procured across 277 Capacity Market Units (CMUs), with existing generation scooping up 81.3%, new build projects claiming 9% and proven and unproven demand side response assets securing 9.7%.