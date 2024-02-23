Former Sainsbury’s CEO appointed Chair of OVO Energy

Justin King has been appointed as the new Chair of OVO.

With extensive experience in the retail sector, including leadership roles at M&S, Asda, Haagen-Dazs, PepsiCo and Mars, Mr King is known for his record growth as CEO of Sainsbury’s PLC.

King’s appointment comes as OVO expands its presence in the UK decarbonisation market, aiming to offer clean, affordable energy solutions to households.

OVO has introduced energy saving technologies and products, including electric vehicle offerings, heat pumps, and personalised advice from Energy Experts.

They also acquired the on-street vehicle charging business, Bonnet.

Investors such as Mayfair Equity Partners, Morgan Stanley Investment Management and Mitsubishi Corporation support OVO.

Stephen Fitzpatrick, Founder of OVO, said: “OVO began life as a company with an obsession to make energy cheaper, greener and simpler for consumers.

“More than a decade later this mission has never been more important as we rewire the energy system to support the needs of British families. We started this company as pioneers and we are proud to have disrupted the market for good.”

Justin King CBE, said: “OVO is a dynamic, driven energy business with a decarbonisation mission that is critical for UK households. From our very first conversations, their ambitions for the UK market were clear; deliver for customers and serve them well while revolutionising what it means to be an energy supplier, including further expansion into home technologies and EVs. I’m delighted to support that aim.”