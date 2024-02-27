Deadline approaches to claim £150 off energy Bills

Millions of households in the UK have a limited time to claim a £150 discount on their electricity bills through the Warm Home Discount Scheme for winter 2023 to 2024.

With less than 30 days left, eligible individuals are encouraged to check their eligibility and claim the discount before the deadline ends.

The scheme provides a one-off discount of £150 applied to electricity bills between early October 2023 and 31st March 2024.

While the energy price cap is expected to decrease in April, it remains significantly higher than it was four years ago, posing financial challenges for many households.