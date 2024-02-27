Nearly 28% of UK businesses feel exposed to climate change

A recent survey found that over a quarter (28%) of UK CEOs perceive their businesses to be moderately or extremely exposed to the threat of climate change over the next 12 months.

PwC’s annual UK CEO Survey indicates a notable emphasis on net zero projects among UK business leaders.

According to the survey, conducted as part of PwC’s ongoing research into corporate attitudes towards sustainability and climate change, a substantial portion of UK CEOs are prioritising initiatives aimed at achieving net zero emissions within their organisations.

Key findings from the survey show that 43% of UK business transformation projects are currently driven by net zero objectives.

Additionally, a quarter of CEOs anticipate that climate change will significantly impact their value creation, delivery and capture strategies within the next three years.

Despite the momentum towards net zero, the survey also reveals that a notable proportion of UK CEOs, around 26%, currently have no plans for net zero transformation within their organisations.

Almost 37% of respondents cite regulatory complexity as a factor impeding their company’s decarbonisation efforts.