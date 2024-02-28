Ofgem investigates Utilita’s compliance

Utilita Energy Limited, a provider of domestic and non-domestic energy services headquartered in Hampshire, finds itself under scrutiny by Ofgem.

The energy regulator has launched an investigation into Utilita Energy Limited’s compliance with its obligations under various Standard Licence Conditions (SLCs).

The investigation targets SLCs 4A, 11B, 12, and 12A of Utilita’s Electricity Supply Licence, covering operational capability, adherence to the Retail Energy Code, management of electricity meters and prevention of electricity theft.

Ofgem said the launch of this investigation does not suggest any findings of non-compliance by Utilita at this stage.

A spokesperson for Utilita told Energy Live News: “The regulator is examining how we are assessing and dealing with smart meter tamper alerts and how we manage our response to them.

“We are working collaboratively with Ofgem on the matter, which is a challenge faced by all suppliers, to address its concerns.”