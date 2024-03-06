Efficiency & Environment, Infrastructure, Technology, Top Stories, Videos & Podcasts

Net Hero Podcast – Heat pumps: facts v fiction

Like Marmite, people love or loathe heat pumps. So what are the real facts about their cost, use and deployment. Listen to this episode and make up your mind…

Sumit Bose
Wednesday 6 March 2024

Ah heat pumps – you love them or hate them.

I’ve never really worked out why they trigger such reactions in people. Many believe they are the ultimate answer to us decarbonising heat, others say they are an expensive redundant technology even before they are widely used.

What is the truth? Well I have often thought they can do a lot for the right home and office but only if the circumstances are right, eg., a new build development. I have been less convinced if they can be a retrofit option for our buildings especially in terraced housing or compact commercial properties.

So this week Alastair Murray from Rendesco talks me through what they are, how they work and if they really are marmite or not! We discuss their use, cost and deployment and the truth behind some of the headlines, good or bad.

Listen in and subscribe to the podcast and let me know your opinion.

 

 

