EDF launches trials on cash-saving tariffs

EDF has launched trials for new energy solutions across the UK.

These trials, involving over 2,000 customers, aim to assess various technologies for cost-saving and emission reduction.

A key aspect of the trials is offering personalised advice and flexible tariffs to customers, meeting their specific needs.

For instance, customers reducing peak consumption will receive free electricity, while social housing residents will have solar panels installed and the option to sell surplus electricity back to the grid.

Collaborating with partners such as Indra, Brighton & Hove City Council, Loughborough University and the University of Sheffield, EDF seeks to gather data on consumer and grid impact.

Funding for the trials comes from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero as part of the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP).

Philippe Commaret, Managing Director of Customers at EDF, said: “Electricity use is set to double by 2050 so it is crucial that we explore new ways we can reduce pressure on the grid and customers’ pockets.

“Trialling new tariffs and assets and giving customers greater control will be vital if we are to achieve our goal of reducing the need for fossil fuels and truly achieve net zero homes.”