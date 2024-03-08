Cardiff’s ‘green’ homes set to slash energy bills

Cardiff Council’s latest affordable housing project, Addison House, is nearing completion.

It incorporates net zero technology provided by Sero, aiming to offer cost-effective and environmentally friendly living for residents aged over 55.

The development includes communal ground source heat pumps, photovoltaic panels, and battery storage, integrated to minimise energy costs.

Councillor Lynda Thorne, Cabinet Member for Housing and Communities, Cardiff Council, said: “While it’s crucial that we are building more new council homes across the city to meet unprecedented demand for good quality, affordable housing, it’s also essential that we are building the right sort of homes and here are 44 low carbon, modern council homes that promote independent living and can meet the needs of tenants at every stage of their lives.”